Koraput: Around 4 platoons of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and armed police jawans marched in 13 wards under Kotia panchayat in the Koraput district on Friday. IRB and police jawans were assuring no interference of Andhra Pradesh officials in the panchayat elections and preventing the Maoists from creating disturbances in the election by threatening the people of the panchayat, the sources said.

Officials of Andhra were attempting to dissuade the voters from exercising their franchise in the elections.

The flag-march was led by Sunabeda SDPO, Manoj Behera. Meanwhile, Odisha police will also use drones to track Maoists during rural polls and Director General of Police S K Bansal visited Malkangiri and Kandhamal districts. He also said, during the three-tier panchayat election in the state which is to be held in five phases between February 16 and 24, helicopters will be used to ensure the safety and security of the voters.