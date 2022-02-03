Bhubaneswar (Odisha): As Odisha gears up for the three-tier panchayat polls scheduled on February 16, candidates are coming up with interesting ideas to woo the voters. Former zilla parishad president of Nabarangpur district, Bhagabati Bhatra is in the fray for the post of Sarpanch of Patri Panchayat under Papadahandi block.

Bhatra has been allotted fish as her election symbol for contesting the panchayat polls. To draw the attention of the public as well as inform them about her party symbol, she is moving from door to door with a live fish. Similarly, Durgamani Jena who has filed her nomination for the samiti member post from Kusuda panchayat of Balasore district is trying to win the confidence of the voters with a kettle in her hand.

Zilla Parishad candidate Sasmita Khara who has filed her nomination for zilla parishad post from Mathalput block of Koraput district is trying to win the confidence of the voters with a TV in her hand. She is actually campaigning with a TV set and asking for support. Similarly, sarpanch candidate Banshidhar Sahu of Badkumari Gram Panchayat in Bolgarh block of Khordha district has been seen campaigning and seeking votes by carrying an umbrella.

