New Delhi: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi after the agency had summoned her in the Panama Papers leak case.

Daughter-in-law of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai had also been summoned twice earlier for questioning, however, she had sought more time.

A top ED official confirmed that she was summoned to join the probe by Monday.

News agency ANI confirmed that Aishwarya had appeared before the agency at its Delhi headquarters.

Earlier on November 9, Aishwarya was summoned to record her testimony in the case. The ED had lodged a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) after the Panama Papers showed how companies were set up in offshore islands to avoid taxes.

The Panama Papers case is a global probe spanning millions of documents stolen and leaked to the media in 2016. The case involves allegations against the world's rich and powerful who, the papers claim, set up offshore accounts or shell companies in a bid to avoid paying taxes.

At least 500 Indians, including Bollywood stars, politicians, business tycoons, sportspersons, and several other reputed personalities, had, according to the investigation, stashed away money in overseas bank accounts of the tax havens.

They had parked their unaccounted money in foreign bank accounts for evading tax payments. Apart from Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's name had also appeared in the Panama papers leak case.