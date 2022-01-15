Madurai (TN): Prabhakaran, from Madurai's Pothumbu village, on Saturday emerged as the best bull tamer in the renowned Palamedu Jallikattu, taming a total of 21 bulls during the competition.

The event was flagged off by Tamil Nadu Ministers P. Moorthy and PTR Palanivel Thiyagarajan at around 8 am. The event saw the participation of 300 tamers and 700 bulls.

Tamers were allowed to participate only after strict COVID scrutiny and medical tests.

The competition eventually led to 36 tamers getting injured. Prabhakaran, as a winner, was gifted a two-wheeler and special prizes. The second prize went to Karthik Raja from Madurai Mettupatti.

In 2020 too, Prabhakaran had won first prize in the Jallikattu competition.

