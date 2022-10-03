Jaipur (Rajasthan): 'Palace on Wheels' train is ready to operate once again after a gap of three years. On October 8, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will flag off the 'Fame Tour'. Thereafter, the official tour will commence on October 12. 'Palace on Wheels' is set to make a comeback in Rajasthan on October 8 at around 4 pm. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will flag off the Fame Tour at Durgapura railway station. The special train for tourists will cover destinations such as Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Chittor, Udaipur, Bundi and Ajmer.

President of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Dharmendra Rathod said, "We will enter into an agreement with the railways on October 4 for resuming the 'Palace on Wheels' Fame Tour train operation. After inking the deal, the Fame Tour will commence on October 8. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will flag off the tour. The Royal Train has been given a facelift at an estimated cost of Rs.1.25 crore."