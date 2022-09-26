Mysuru: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday inaugurated the grand Dasara festival in Mysuru. The President offered flowers to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru royals, at the temple situated atop the Chamundi Hills. President Murmu, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and other ministers attended the inaugural function.

The City Palace is decked up for a 10-day-long Dasara festival. Cultural and other programmes as part of the Navratri festival will be conducted. Dasara celebrations at Mysuru City Palace began way back in 1610 and are also known as 'Nada Habba' or the State Festival. For the past two years Dasara in City Palace was a low-key affair due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year the people are jubilant that the festival will be celebrated grandly again.

Dasara festival, which is considered the largest event in the region prospered under the patronage of the Mysuru dynasty, and is now being organised under the aegis of the government of Karnataka. The 10-day long event will also showcase Karnataka's cultural heritage attracting tourists and visitors from various parts of the country.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while speaking about the Dasara festival at Mysuru said, "The festival will be organised in such a way to promote tourism in the state. The festival will be a mixed bag of tradition and culture. Major thoroughfares, City Squares and important buildings have been brightly illuminated on the occasion."