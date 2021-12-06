Amritsar: The soldiers of 183 BSF Battalion at the BOP Old Sundergarh spotted a drone on the Indo-Pak border in Ajnala last night. When the soldiers fired at the drone, it went back in the direction where it came from, towards Pakistan. This is the second drone movement on the border caught this week, making the frequent drone appearances here an issue of concern for the soldiers.

The area is being thoroughly searched by the BSF personnel, senior officers and security agencies deployed there. A similar drone was sighted on the night of November 30 at the Old Sundergarh border outpost (BOP). Four packets of heroin were also recovered from the area during a search conducted on December 1.

