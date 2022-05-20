Kolkata: The Punjab police on Thursday arrested Zafar Riaz on suspicion of being a Pakistani spy. Detectives suspect that the sensitive information from India has been passed to Pakistan through this person. According to sources, the ISI spy spent a long time in Kolkata. According to Lalbazar sources, the Pakistani spy was hidden in the Beniapukur police station area. Though there are records of him visiting Lahore more than once, it is not yet clear exactly how long Riaz was in Kolkata.

Reports also suggest that the spy had been staying at a rented house in the Beniapukur police station area for some time. The Kolkata Police Special Task Force detectives have so far procured this much information while further investigation into the matter is underway. However, the Joint Mayor of Kolkata Police's Special Task Force, Salman Neshakumar did not officially confirm the arrest. "We have not been contacted by the Punjab Police yet," the official said. If necessary, we will talk to the owner of the house where he was hiding in the Beniapukur police station area. Legal action will be initiated on the house owner if needed," one of the officials said.

