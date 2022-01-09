Gandhinagar (Gujarat): India Coast Guard Ship Ankit seized a Pakistani boat Yaseen and took 10 members of the crew into their custody at the Arabian Sea during the night operation on January 8. According to information, boats and crew are being brought to Porbandar (Gujarat) for further inquiry. The Indian Coast Guard officials said the crew is being brought to Porbandar for further interrogation.

The officials said the Pakistani boat was six to seven miles inside the Indian waters and tried to escape from the scene after seeing the Coast Guard ship. “So far, two tonnes of fish and 600 litres of fuel recovered from the deck. Furthermore, the checking would be carried out once the boat reaches Porbandar,” the officials added.

