Sri Ganganagar: The body of an intruder, who was shot dead by the BSF at Harmukh Post on the border, was handed over to Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday. Pakistani Rangers agreed to accept the body after more than two rounds of meetings with the BSF (Border Security Force) officials.

SHO of Sri Karanpur police station, Balwant Ram, giving information about the agreement, said, "BSF officials convened two rounds of Flag Meeting with the officials of Pakistani Rangers. But there was no outcome at the meeting. Pakistani Rangers didn't agree to accept the body of the intruder."

Again on Tuesday, the Flag Meeting took place between BSF officials and Pakistani Rangers. In the third round of the meeting, Pakistani Rangers agreed to accept the body. After the completion of necessary formalities the body was handed over to the Rangers, the SHO added.

On Sunday night, some BSF soldiers who were patrolling along the international border at Harmukh Post near Majhiwala village in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, spotted some suspicious movement. The intruder was asked to stop. He did not pay attention to the warnings and crossed the Zero Line. Then BSF troopers opened fire leading to his killing, said sources.

During the search, the BSF soldiers recovered some Pakistani currencies, a cigarette packet, a matchbox and a rope were recovered from the intruder's possession. The intruder was a resident of Bahawalnagar in Pakistan. He was also physically challenged, said Balwant Singh, the SHO.