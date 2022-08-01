Amritsar: A Pakistani national has been arrested by the Punjab police while trying to cross into the Indian side at Wagah border in Amritsar of Punjab on Monday. Sources said that the man hailing from Nangal in Pakistan tried to cross the border fence in Attari. He was detained by the police and produced in court where he was remanded in two days' custody. It is learnt that the Pakistan national came to the Indian side under the influence of drugs.

Pakistani national held after crossing Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar

Police are investigating whether the man had really consumed drugs before sneaking into this side of the border or not. An official said that the man is being interrogated adding no objectionable items have been recovered from his possession. More details are awaited.