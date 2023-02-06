Gadivemula: A Pakistani national was arrested for entering India illegally to marry a woman he connected over a call. The woman, hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Gedivemula, Sheikh Daulatbi's husband died seven years ago and she returned to her parents' house with her son. In 2010, she received an unknown phone call and came in contact with Gulzar Khan, a Pakistani national, who used to work as a painter in Saudi Arabia. Both of them used to talk over the phone. To meet Daulatbi, Gulzar Khan entered India illegally from Saudi Arabia via Mumbai. He came directly to Gadivemula and married Daulatbi on January 25, 2011. They had three daughters and a son.

For nine years everything went smoothly and they stayed together. Gulzar got Aadhaar card in Gadivemula. Based on that, he took visas to take his wife and five children to Saudi Arabia. They plan to go to Pakistan from there. On arrival at the Shamshabad airport in 2019, inspection staff found that Gulzar Khan had entered India illegally. He was arrested and taken to jail.

After her husband left at the airport, Daulatbi, returned to her hometown with her children and started working at neighbour's homes to feed her children and take care of her sister, who is suffering from dementia. While the eldest son of Daulatbi, Muhammad Ilyas has been working as a labourer. Gulzar Khan was released from jail six months after his arrest due to Corona. He has been with his wife and children for a year. In 2022, he was again sent to the jail in Hyderabad. Daulatbi is making rounds of authorities and court for the release of her husband.