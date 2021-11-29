Chandigarh: A controversy has broken out after a Pakistani designer and model did a photo shoot without covering her head in front of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. According to the sources, the woman is a social media influencer who runs a clothes business online through a page named 'Mannat Clothing' on Instagram.

She conducted a shoot at the Kartarpur Gurudwara and posted a photo on social media wherein she could be seen posing with her back towards the Gurudwara. Her bare head in the photo has become an issue for the Sikhs as it is against the Sikh tradition to enter a Gurudwara without covering the head.

The chief of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, conveyed his disappointment over the matter through his Twitter account. He said that such behavior cannot be tolerated at a place that we hold sacred. He asked the woman if she would dare doing such a thing in the place of her worship in Pakistan. He also urged Pakistan PM Imran Khan to urge the citizens of his country to not treat the Kartarpur Gurudwara like a picnic spot. In another video, he has also urged for legal action against the designer and model.

Another tweet by the Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Government of Pakistan- Ch Fawad Hussain - also surfaced suggesting that the designer and model should apologize for the misdemeanor and should remember that Kartarpur Sahib is a holy place, and not a film set.