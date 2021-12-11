Srinagar: Inspector-General of Police and the GOC Kilo Force visited Bandipora to inspect the situation. On this occasion, he said that a Pakistani militant was involved in Friday's attack.

On Saturday, Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar and GOC Kilo Force visited the place where two policemen were shot dead by militants in Bandipora on Friday evening to review the security situation following the militant attack.

He said that the militants involved in the attack on the police party on Friday were from Pakistan.

The IG police convened a joint meeting of the army, CRPF, and police to discuss and review the security situation.

Addressing the media to share details about the attack, he said, "A Pakistani militant was involved in the attack, who first shot the driver, then shot the PSO of SHO Bandipora after which he fired at the personnel. The militant was trying to snatch their arms. However, another PSO on the spot retaliated and did not allow him to do so."

He said the militant belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Two local overground workers (OGW) were involved in carrying out the attack.