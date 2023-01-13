New Delhi: Pakistani Hindu migrants fighting for regularisation of their colony in south Delhiving in south Delhi's Bhati mines area have been fighting for their cause demanding the regularisation of their colony where they have been staying. But their hopes were dashed when the name of the colony was struck off by the PM Uday Yojana scheme. These protesting people wanted to seek an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolving the issue, but in vain.

Some of the protesters said, "We were facing hardships. All our hopes were dashed when we didn't find the name of Sanjay Colony situated in the Bhati mines area of south Delhi in the list of PM Uday scheme. Earlier, our colony's name had been included under the PM Uday Yojana. If the Delhi and Union governments were unable to regularise our colony, then we should be sent to Pakistan. We came and settled in this colony after the Partition in 1947. We want justice."