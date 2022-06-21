Mirzapur: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Department Thakur Raghuraj Singh has courted a controversy saying Pakistani girls were “eager to marry Indian boys”. Singh made the statement during his visit to Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday where he reviewed various development projects. “I watched the Pakistani girls on TV last night saying they wanted to marry Indian boys.

Also read: Giriraj's extremist, Pakistan barb at Owaisi after he attacks BJP over action against Jamia students

This has increased the demand for Indian boys and India. There they remain in the marriage for some two-and-a-half years and are given triple talaq, but if they marry Hindu boys, they are secure till 60 years of age,” Singh said. During his visit to Mirzapur, the MoS reviewed the construction of residential schools for children. He further said that the government was levying tax on private and government houses to fund the scheme of providing marriage assistance of Rs 2 lakh to girls.