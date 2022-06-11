New Delhi: With hardly 20-days left for the Amarnath Yatra, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has exposed a nefarious design of Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) of using non-state actors to carry out attacks ahead of the pilgrimage.

The IB report has pointed out six different strategies being adopted by Pakistan and its terror outfits to sabotage Amarnath Yatra, taking place after a gap of two years. The report in possession of ETV Bharat said that ISI has planned standoff attacks using sticky bombs targeting Amarnath Yatra in the Jammu region. Fresh recruits not on the radar of security agencies are being motivated to carry out attacks.

"Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) is planning to carry out an attack on CFPF and JKP personnel on Lawaypora bypass NH 44 or Narbal Bridge (road bifurcating NH 44 towards Gulmarg) before the commencement of Yatra to develop fear psychosis and dampen the spirits of pilgrims," the report said.

Inputs indicated that LeT recced the Amarnath Yatra route (Ganderbal-Baltal route) and is planning a grenade attack between Wussan, PS Ganderbal, and Kangan market. "A group of two militants is planning to carry out an attack on non-locals or Amarnath pilgrims along NH 44 in Pantha Chowk to Parimpora during or before the yatra," the IB report said.

Also read: Sticky bomb is new headache for security forces in J&K

As per the report, JeM is considering plans to launch an attack during the yatra, possibly either in the Sumbal-Hajin stretch or in the Kangan area. A group of two to three militants has been sent from Ajas of Bandipur district to the Chatargul-Andarwan of Ganderbal district to conduct recce.

"The plan is believed to have been made by Wasim Noor, JeM cadre who was detained in Srinagar central jail and deported to Pakistan in 2016," the IB pointed out in its report. The LeT plans to carry out a grenade attack using Adil Parry along with Lateef Ahmed Rather, both LeT members.

"Inputs indicate that TRF cadres have also planned to carry out attacks on tourists from outside J&K in Kashmir valley," the IB report said. The IB has further said that Pakistan-sponsored terror outfits have issued threats regarding the Amarnath Yatra on their social media channels. Following the alert, the Home Ministry has asked all security agencies and paramilitary forces to intensify their vigil to foil any sabotage attempts by the terrorist organizations.