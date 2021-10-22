New Delhi: The global financial watchdog-FATF on Thursday announced that Pakistan will continue to remain on the FATF 'grey list', adding that the country has so far addressed 30 of the 34 action plan items.

While addressing a press briefing following the conclusion of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF's) plenary session, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said, "Pakistan remains under increased monitoring. The Pakistan government has two concurrent action plans with a total of 34 action plan items. It has largely addressed 30 of the 34 items. Its most recent action plan from June this year, which largely focused on money laundering efficiencies, was issued after FATF’s regional partner APG identified several serious issues."

Pakistan needs to further demonstrate that investigation and prosecution are being pursued against the senior leadership of UN-designated terror groups, the FATF President added.

Commenting on the FATF decision to keep Pakistan on the grey list, a foreign policy and a Thinktank expert Dr Suvro Kamal Dutta told ETV Bharat that it is time for India to advocate the idea openly at the international level and to lobby with all other western countries in the FATF so that Pakistan is 'blacklisted'.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Suvro Kamal Dutta said, "it is time for India to advocate the idea openly at the international level and to lobby with all other western countries in the FATF so that Pak is ‘blacklisted’ once for all. India should bring Pakistan to the book and FATF should take stringent action against Pakistan. It should declare Pakistan as a black listed country and global terrorist country”.

Notably, Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the FATF in June 2018 for failing to check money laundering leading to terror financing. The FATF had given Islamabad a 27-point action plan that was to be completed by October 2019, following which six more points were added later.

Moreover, after the announcement by the FATF in June 2021, related to retaining Pakistan on the grey list, Islamabad had said that the last action plan would be implemented within 3-4 months.

Almost three years have gone by since Pakistan has been kept on the ‘grey list’ and nothing concrete has happened yet. Pakistan has been hoodwinking the international community by giving false assurance about the issues raised by FATF as well as the international community.

Meanwhile, Turkey which supported Pakistan to escape from the FATF blacklist is being added to the 'Grey list', for failing to check terror financing, joining ally Pakistan, the President of FATF announced during the press conference on Thursday.

Marcus said that Turkey had a mutual evaluation, assessment in late 2019. The report outlined a large number of serious issues regarding Turkey's efforts to prevent and combat money laundering and terrorist financing. Since then, Turkey has made some progress across all areas of concern, however, serious issues remain.

"Those countries which support terrorism and openly advocate terrorist export across the globe also need to be penalized and punished. At the international level, it is proved that Pakistan is an exporter of terrorism across the globe and terrorism originates and emancipates from Pakistan. Several bombings that have taken place across the globe are handiworks of Pakistan and Turkey has always supported Pakistan on every international forum”, the expert said.

The FATF President also advised Turkey to effectively tackle complex money laundering cases. "Turkey should turn its commitment to concrete action regarding money laundering and terror financing”, Pleyer added.

