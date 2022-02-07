New Delhi: Pakistan's High Commission presented a Chaddar at Ajmer Sharif on Monday on the occasion of the 810th Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti. Commissioner of Pakistan Embassy Aftab Hassan Khan had reached Ajmer to present the Chaddar on behalf of the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan.

Pakistan High Commission tweeted, "At the Dargah Sharif, the Cd’A was welcomed by Syed Bilal Chishti and other members of Anjuman Moinia Fakharia Chishtia Khuddam Khawaja Sahib. After presenting traditional chaddar, dua was offered. Syed Bilal Chishti also did the Dastarbandi of the Cd’A."

Although the chaddar is presented every year in the form of a Pakistan's delegation but it was not possible for the delegation to visit Ajmer due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Aftab Hassan, the purpose of the visit to the shrine was to maintain brotherhood and peace between the two countries and save the whole world from the deadly epidemic.

Earlier, on February 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a chaddar, which was later offered by Union Minorities Minister Abbas Naqvi on Sunday.

Also Read: Naqvi offers chaddar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, reads out PM's message