New Delhi: JDU General Secretary, KC Tyagi told ETV Bharat that Pakistan is responsible for the unpleasant relations with India, adding that Islamabad continues to perpetrate terror in the Indian territory. Now, whether Pakistan is offering an olive branch to India just because it is under severe economic crisis or it actually wants it to work out, are two different matters, he added.

This comes as Pakistan reels under economic crisis and devastating floods, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government Monday have reportedly made up its mind to resume trade with India. Hinting at such a possibility, Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced today that Pakistan would resume trade (open trade route) with India.

The JDU leader underlined that if Pakistan extends any proposal to India and if the latter agrees to the fact that it will not be a part of any terrorist activities and will act against terrorist groups, then trade between India and Pakistan is not an issue.

Tyagi reiterated that India has always wanted normal relations with all the neighborhood countries including Pakistan. "Just like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have acknowledged the support it has received from India so far, Pakistan should also acknowledge it", he said.

Meanwhile, India's ex-ambassador Gautam Bambewala also commented on the Pakistan Finance Minister's suggestive comments, "someone saying something 'off the cuff' is not a policy. Let them make a policy decision then we (India) can comment on it. Stray comments like this should not be paid too much attention and given importance as well," Bambewala added.

According to Pakistan media, the Finance minister said, "We will open a trade route with India because of this flood & food price hike". Earlier, after the terrible floods, the prices of vegetables in Pakistan were skyrocketing.

Onion is being sold for Rs 400 and tomato for Rs 500 a kg in Pakistan amid the devastation of floods. According to Pakistani media, this has forced the government of Pakistan to reverse its decision on trade with India. More than 1000 people have died in the floods in Pakistan.

However, India's Ministry of External Affairs has not reacted yet to the decision made by the Pakistan govt to resume trade with India. Meanwhile, Indian PM Modi extended his condolences to flood-hit Pakistan.

"Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy", PM Modi wrote on his Twitter handle.

The relationship between India and Pakistan turned sour in 2019 after India revoked Article 370 granting special status to J&K and bifurcating it into two Union Territories- J&K and Ladakh. Ever since then, the people-to-people ties have been at a low, bilateral trade has been suspended and there has been no structured dialogue to improve the ties.