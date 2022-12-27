Ahmedabad: A Pakistani national was apprehended while trying to enter India through Nadabet border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Tuesday.

As per a release issued by the BSF Gujarat frontier, the intruder, who was apprehended on Monday, hails from Punwa village in Nagarparkar tehsil of Pakistan. "Alert BSF troopers observed the movement of a Pakistani national crossing international border and further entering into Indian territory," it said.

He was apprehended while negotiating the border fence near Nadabet border in Banaskantha district, the BSF stated.