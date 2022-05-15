Jaipur: A Pakistani national believed to be mentally unsound was apprehended by the Border Security Force at Jaipur outpost in Rajasthan capital near Bamiyal sector on the Indo-Pak border on Sunday, officials said. The suspect was crossing the Pakistani border into the Indian side. The man is being questioned by the BSF.

More details are awaited.

Also read: BSF kills Pakistani intruder along India-Pakistan border in Barmer