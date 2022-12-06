Jaipur: A Pakistani infiltrator was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) near Shri Karanpur in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, sources said on Tuesday. The body was handed over to Pakistan on Tuesday evening after identification, the BSF sources said. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday at Harmukh post near Majhiwala village, they said.

The man crossed the border and was carrying a torch. He was spotted by BSF troops who challenged him. The man did not stop and moved into the Indian territory following which firing was done, according to the BSF sources. It was dense fog when the incident happened. The BSF men recovered the body in the morning when the visibility improved, they said.

A flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers was held on Monday but they refused to accept the body. However, on Tuesday, the man's son arrived there for the identification of the body, following which it was handed over to Pakistan Rangers in the evening, the BSF sources said. (PTI)