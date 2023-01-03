New Delhi : A Pakistani intruder was shot dead near BOP Channa by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Gurdaspur sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on Tuesday, officials said.

On Tuesday around 8.30 am, BSF troops of BOP Channa, Gurdaspur Sector observed suspected movement of an armed Pak intruder ahead of BS Fence who was approaching BS Fence from Pak side. He was challenged & neutralised by BSF troops. Extensive search of the area underway, BSF said.