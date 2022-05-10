Barmer: A family of 10 from Pakistan has reached Rajasthan's Barmer after they crossed into the Indian side via Nepal without a valid visa. The family seeks refuge in India citing threat to their lives in Pakistan. As per officials, Udaram, head of the family hailing from Mirpur, Pakistan, said that they faced excesses in Pakistan and moved to Nepal via Dubai and then came to Barmer via Jodhpur.

“We had tried for a visa twice in Nepal but did not get it. After the efforts failed, it was decided that if we went to Pakistan, we would not have survived, so we came here without a visa,” Udaram said. His wife Rani claimed that her son was kidnaped in Pakistan and the alleged abductors threatened they would take her daughters away as well.

“It was a very difficult period for our family,” she said. The couple's son Rajesh said that they have been forced to come to India after facing “many difficulties in Pakistan”. “The ransom money was being demanded from us after kidnapping my brother. We did not have the money. They used to say that the whole family would be picked up and taken away. Our stay there was fraught with danger,” Rajesh said.

He said that they stayed in Nepal for 15 days and came to India by road. In Rajasthan, the family is currently staying in Rohilla area of Dhorimanna. Barmer Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava said that CID and other security agencies have questioned the family and so far nothing suspicious has been found against them. Security agencies have sought guidance from the Ministry of Home Affairs and are waiting for the MHA's response over the sensitive issue.

