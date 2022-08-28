Tarn Taran (Punjab): A suspected Pakistani drone recently entered India through the BUP lines at Khemkaran sector near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district. According to official sources after spotting the drone, BSF troops stationed at the border swung into action and opened fire on it.

They further revealed that the BSF jawans fired 85 to 90 rounds at the drone following which the drone returned to Pakistan. A search operation has been launched in the area by police and BSF and so far no suspicious item has been recovered.