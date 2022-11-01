Bikaner: A balloon with 'Pakistan Airlines' written on it was recovered from an Indian farmer's field here on Tuesday. However, no suspicious object has been found in the balloon. On discovering the air balloon, farmers under the Dantour police station jurisdiction of Khajuwaha along the India-Pak international border in the district alerted police personnel.

Taking immediate action, the police reached the spot, took the balloon into their possession and further informed the Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies. The Dantour police are of the opinion that the balloon may have been released by Pakistan Airlines to sense the wind direction, which must have come into the Indian border along with the wind.

Meanwhile, Hanuman Meghwal of 17 KHM said that a balloon has been found in Raju Manjhu's field at 16 KHM near the Indo-Pak International Border. The police informed that this was not the first time an object was found from across the border. Earlier, pigeons have been caught at the border with Pakistani numbers and codes written on them.