New Delhi: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who have been vociferously opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), on Wednesday come up with some paintings and graffiti depicting Bhagat Singh and inspiring messages. The paintings and the graffiti have been put up on the walls of the university.

Students busy painting the walls with inspiring messages told ETV Bharat that this was an artistic form of protest and students along with the people from other walks of life, those who support the cause, have painted the wall with different messages to carry on with the protest against the amended citizenship law and the government plan to bring in the NRC.

"These paintings are a message against the regressive system," said one of the students. He said that there are different forms of protests and addressing people from a stage is already on but now we have these messages written on the walls. These messages will certainly communicate to a larger audience.

Jamia students speaking to ETV Bharat

Another student said that the paintings and graffiti will go a long way in spreading the message against the regressive regime. "People must be courageous and support us in protesting against the CAA and the NRC," she added.