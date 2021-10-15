Nagpur (Maharashtra): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat came out in support of the Centre's decision to remember the pains of partition so that "repetition of that painful history will not happen". Bhagwat recalled sacrifices made by many freedom fighters and stated that while the country got its independence, the pain of partition hasn't gone yet. "We still feel the pain of partition. We should know the truth of the history of partition. To reclaim the integrity and unity of the country, the new generation should learn about this history," he said.

The RSS chief who was speaking on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, which is also the foundation day of RSS, said that the animosity because of which partition happened should not be repeated and for this, it is vital to learn about partition. "We should avoid repetition of animosity to remain united. The new generation needs to be conscious about self for an unbiased society which is a pre-condition for a united country. We need to welcome those who got separated from us," added Bhagwat.

He also mentioned Savarkar and Yogi Arvind to draw home the definition of the united self and country. "Savarkar has said that united Hindu society when it rises will speak about Gita and Vasudhev Kutumbkam, the world is one family and if we follow it, India will solve every dispute of the world," added Bhagwat.

Bhagwat, however, cautioned society against those who do not want a war-free peaceful society. "There're elements in the world for whom India's progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests. Efforts are underway to condemn India's traditions, religion, present history. The attack on us is also micro and cultural. And such people have formed a coalition," added Bhagwat.

Citing struggle within the country, Bhagwat without naming recalled clashes between the police of two states. Bhagwat was making a reference to the clashes that happened in the Northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram. "We see police of two states engaged in the war for despite the fact that governments run by the Constitution are unfortunate. This can be for political gains for some but we should remember our system is federal, people are not. They are one. How is society be united if those sitting in power are not propagating it," said the RSS chief.

Bhagwat showed concern over the geo-political changes in Afghanistan and questioned the intention of Taliban, Pakistan and China while adding that our military preparedness on the borders needs to be strengthened. The RSS chief said, "We know Taliban's history. China and Pakistan support it to this day. Even if the Taliban changed, Pakistan didn't. Has China's intentions towards India changed? While dialogues should happen but we need to be aware, alert and prepared."

"Their predisposition - passionate fanaticism, tyranny and terrorism in the name of Islam - is sufficient to make everyone apprehensive of the Taliban. But now China, Pakistan and Turkey have coalesced in an unholy coalition with the Taliban. Since Abdali, our north-western borders are once again a matter of serious concern," said RSS chief. Bhagwat said that border security needs to be strengthened not just along the land border but also along the coastline where silent attacks take place. He said that the illegal infiltration from across the border should be completely curbed while adding that these infiltrators should be deprived of citizenship rights by creating a national citizen magazine.

In his Vijaya Dashami address, the RSS chief also lamented the lack of control over content shown on OTT platforms. Bhagwat said that now even children have access to phones due to classes being held virtually during the pandemic. "At present unregulated broadcasts of varied material on OTT platforms are open for everyone's indiscriminate consumption," he said.

"In the backdrop of the pandemic online education was to be introduced. School-going children are hooked to mobile phones as a rule. In the absence of prudence and a regulatory framework, it will become difficult to predict in which way and to what extent will this emerging phenomenon of contact with fair and unfair means sweep our society," he said. "It is well-known to what extent anti-national forces wish to use these means. Therefore, the government must make efforts to regulate these affairs soon," he added.

Bhagwat also suggested that the operating rights of the Hindu temples be handed over to the Hindu community. The RSS chief also suggested that the wealth of the Hindu temples must only be utilised for the development of the welfare of the community. "State of the Hindu temples today is one such concern. Temples of South India are fully controlled by the state governments. In the rest of the country some are managed by the government, a few through joint family trusts while some are run by the trusts governed under society's registration acts. Few temples completely lack any system of governance," he pointed out.

"Instances of misappropriation of movable and immovable properties of temples have come to light. Specific ceremonial guidelines and guiding texts apply to each temple and the deity residing therein. Instances of interference and meddling with those ceremonial matters have also been reported. Non-discriminatory ease of access and opportunity for seeing, worshipping shrine of Gods, to all devotees irrespective of caste and creed is also not practised everywhere; this should be ensured," Bhagwat said

The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known. Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the 9 days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina.

ANI