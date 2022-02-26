Srinagar (J&K): Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of several regional political parties in Kashmir, on Saturday released a white paper against the BJP government’s claims of development, peace, jobs and investments returning to Jammu and Kashmir after the Article 370 abrogation, calling all such assertions made by the saffron party a “bunch of lies.”

Addressing a press conference at NC president and PAGD chief Farooq Abdullah's residence here, PAGD spokesman Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said the alliance discussed important issues including the fresh proposals and recommendations of the delimitation commission. Apart from Farooq, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, ANC vice president Muzaffar Shah, and MP Justice Hasnain Masoodi among others were present on the occasion.

“We continue to stick to our stand that the reorganisation act is unconstitutional and illegal. We continue to say that the August 5, 2019 decision of rolling back Article 370 is unconstitutional. A historic state of J&K sliced into two halves was nothing but humiliation for every citizen of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” Tarigami said.

"Everything is being done under the reorganisation act, which is itself unconstitutional. Delimitation is now taking place without Ladakh and seven seats are being increased in Jammu and Kashmir—one in Kashmir and six in Jammu," he said, adding that “basic parameters for delimitation are population based on census, topography and accessibility but all these parameters were thrown to the wind."

PAGD, Tarigami said, "fail to understand why seven seats were increased and why not one or nine". "We appeal to the people of India to listen to their conscience and understand the pain of the people of J&K," he said. Terming 'Naya Kashmir' claims of the government as "deceit", he said, "the claims are based on falsehood and deceit and BJP is doing things on its own."

"It is not the same Kashmir foundations of which were laid by Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah. The foundation set by Sheikh ended autocratic rule and rights were given to the real owners of land and also to the farmers,” he said. BJP’s new Kashmir narrative, Tarigami said, entailed "UAPA, PSA and arrests besides gaging every single voice that objects to its policies".

“Whatever happened on August 5, 2019, was a forced decision. Don’t misconstrue the silence of Kashmiris, Jammuites and Ladakhis as acceptance of August 5, 2019 decisions,” Tarigami said. “Article 370 was a bridge between India and people of J&K under the constitution of India. Rolling back special status also hit the relation made at the point when J&K people acceded with India. Revocation of Article 370 was an assault on the constitution of India and J&K’s identity. Tomorrow, Bengal and Tamil Nadu will become another Kashmir," he said.

Tarigami urged India's civil society to listen to the woes of the people. “In the white paper, we have clarified whether Article 370 can be rolled back, whether Article 35 A can be removed,” he said. “We challenge the J&K administration and the BJP government to counter our white paper with its own white paper. We challenge the BJP government on providing jobs, investment and development.”

He said that terming real estate as investment can be gauged from the fact how real estate is suffering at the all-India level. “What real estate are you talking about? Tell us how many youth from Jammu have got jobs post Article 370 revocation let alone Kashmir,” he said. “We will invite all MPs of the Parliament for a discussion and will also send copies to the President of India.”

He appealed to people of J&K irrespective of their affiliations to understand the nature of assault imposed on J&K. “This assault has become a poison which can reach Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and other states. We appeal Indian intelligentsia, civil society, press and all in one to understand the pain of Kashmiris,” Tarigami said, adding that not just BJP ideology people live in India but there are lakhs of conscious people too.

Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah said that the delimitation commission’s fresh proposals had increased alienation in J&K and the panel has worked in favour of the BJP only under a “planned strategy.” He said that the recommendations made by the delimitation commission are "biased". “I see a larger plan in whatever delimitation panel has done. The commission has worked in favour of BJP as I foresee that the plan is to get a resolution passed in favour of Article 370 in the J&K assembly and then BJP will itself take the case to the court and claim victory,” Farooq said. He said that the seats have been increased in a way to benefit BJP and to help the party sail through the elections.

“As far as NC is concerned, we will fight elections in any case,” he said. Asked whether PAGD would fight polls jointly, he said: “It was too premature to comment on this issue at this juncture. Let the elections come, many people will join us to fight polls,” he said. On the Russia-Ukraine war, Farooq said he believes the ongoing battle between the two countries will engulf the entire world. “There will be inflation and oil prices will skyrocket,” the NC chief said. He said that war never helps anyone and he hoped that better sense prevails. Asked how he sees India’s decision of abstaining from voting in UNSC on the Russia-Ukraine war issue, he said: “Since he is not a member of UNSC, it won’t suit him to reply to the query. The Indian representative in UNSC would be the best person to reply to this."

