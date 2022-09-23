Thiruvananthapuram: The Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram shot to international fame when the multi-million worth of treasure was discovered in its vaults in June 2011. Even before that, this ancient temple was a major pilgrimage center in the capital of Kerala, with its architectural marvel.

On September 23, on the day of the equinox (When day and night have the same duration), a beautiful spectacle is on display at Padmanabha Swamy temple. The setting sun passes through all five windows of the temple 'gopuram' (tower). The scientific calculation and mastery of geometrical positioning in the construction of this temple tower are just one of the many such magical structural specialties of Padmanabha Swamy temple.

D

This spectacle will be on display only twice a year and many people throng to witness this rare and stunning show. The 100 feet tall temple tower has five windows, set opposite each other. On the day of the equinox, the setting sun first appears on the top window of the tower, positioning itself exactly at the center.

Also read: Odisha gets NoCs to beautify Puri Jagannath temple, two other old shrines

Then it comes down to the second window and then to the third. The view becomes absolutely magical when the setting sun enters the third window. Then the sun would enter the fourth and fifth windows before disappearing into the sky. Scientifically explaining, on the day of the equinox, Sunrise and set come exactly above Earth's equator, rather than North or South of the equator.

The temple tower construction is exactly in line with this equatorial movement of the sun so that the sun would pass through all the temple tower windows while setting. On regular days, the sun setting is either South or North of the tower.

The Padmanabha Swamy temple construction was started in the 16th century and was completed in the 18th century, during the reign of Anizham Thirunal Marthandavarma, who is widely appreciated as the architect of modern Travancore. With its invaluable treasure trove and architectural marvels, the temple continues to attract tourists and pilgrims from across the world.