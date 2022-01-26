Varanasi: One of the Padma Shri awardees that were announced on Tuesday by the Government of India, Swami Shivanand Baba from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has been conferred the award for his contribution to the field of Yoga. The 125-year-old man is a living example of a perfectly healthy human being despite his age. While he lives in a small room located in the Kabir Nagar area in the district, he attributes his well-being to his daily routine that he follows without an ounce of compromise.

Swami Shivanand Baba follows a celibate life and never takes any substances made of milk, sugar, and oil, while boiled food and vegetables comprise his main diet. Baba wakes up at 3 o'clock in the morning, chants the Shiva mantra, and indulges in Yoga from 5 am to 6 am. As the next part of his routine, he drinks a glass of water at 6:30 in the morning, and further chants the Shri Krishna mantra sadhana and the Gita. He also relies solely on naturopathic and Ayurveda medicines.

There are certain rules for the visitors to enter the ashram. People are essentially required to go in empty-handed, but they cannot leave without having food at the Ashram. Baba himself serves food to the people visiting the ashram. His followers are spread all across the world and also include some prominent names like former President Pranab Mukherjee, Mamta Banerjee, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra among several others.

While talking to ETV Bharat, Swami Shivanand Baba thanked the government for bestowing him with the honour of the Padma Shri Award. He said that he appreciates the kindness of Prime Minister Modi and thinks that he is working in a good direction for the country. Further sharing his views on Yoga, he said, "Ideally, everyone should make Yoga a part of their daily lives. It keeps the body active and protects us from even the deadliest of the diseases," he said.

