Guwahati: Uddhab Bharali, a Padma Shri awardee from Assam has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days over the allegations of sexual assault of his own foster daughter. The orders for his arrest have been issued on Friday after a case was registered against him under the Prevention of Child from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act last month.

The complaint of the case was filed by a Chief Judicial Magistrate, who was briefed by the District Legal Service Authority of Lakhimpur, that Bharali has been sexually abusing a minor girl, who he had adopted as his daughter. After the case was registered, Bharali secured interim bail from the Gauhati High Court on 28 December.

The bail expired yesterday and he approached the court for a fresh bail application. The Gauhati High Court, however, rejected his bail petition on Thursday night, after which he surrendered before Lakhimpur Court on Friday. The court thereafter sent him to judicial custody.

Bharali, however, termed this as a conspiracy against him while denying the allegations and said that the truth will come out soon during the investigation. Bharali was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019 for his contribution to the science and technology forte in the country as well as for the 118 innovations that he has to his credit.

