Bengaluru: Subbanna Ayyappan (67) was awarded Padma Shri for his contributions to science and engineering is a former secretary in the Department of Agricultural Research and Education and the Director-General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

He obtained a doctoral degree from Bangalore University and has made significant contributions to the National Agricultural Research System. His specific areas of research are fisheries, freshwater aquaculture and aquatic microbiology. He’s also chief executive of the National Fisheries Development Board.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he told that he obtained PhD from Bangalore University and a Master’s degree in fish production and management from the College of Fisheries in Mangalore. Has published research papers on fisheries, limnology and aquatic microbiology.

Currently serving as chairman of the Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA) first non-crop scientist to head the council proudly said that as an aquaculture Scientist he got an opportunity to play a key role in the country's Blue Revolution.

