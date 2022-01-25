Hyderabad: Padma Shri Awardee Daripalli Ramaiah announced to donate red sanders to the Telangana government. He has decided to donate about 20 tones of red sanders grown on his own land to the Telangana government for 'Haritha Nidhi'. Ramaiah is well known as a tree lover as he planted many trees.

Ramaiah is raising saplings on his own land with the support and help of his wife Janamma. Both are planting trees for the last forty years in the erstwhile Khammam district. He has also grown more than 50 red sanders trees on his seven acres of land in his village Reddypalli in the rural mandal of Khammam 20 years ago.

The Union government has recognised his services and honoured him with the Padma Sri award five years ago. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ramaih said that he would plant trees to enhance the greenery across the State till his last breath. He called upon the people to make planting of saplings a habit for a healthy society.