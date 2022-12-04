Kanpur: Padma Shri awardee and leather businessman Irshad Mirza passed away on Sunday. His business was spread from Kanpur to many countries, including South Africa. Irshad Mirza was also honoured with the Padma Shri for his work. Former Chairman of Council for Leather Export (CLE) Mukhtarul Amin confirmed the death.

Amin said, " Irshad Mirza had played a vital role in giving recognition to the leather business of the city. He had always fought for the rights of leather traders by being at the forefront. He was an inspiration for all businessmen. He always kept his words firmly in front of the government regarding the operation of tanneries in Kanpur. At the same time, his firm Mirza International has a distinct identity in the city."