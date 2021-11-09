New Delhi: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award posthumously on Tuesday. After receiving the award on his behalf from President Ram Nath Kovind, wife Dolly Gogoi said that his contributions to the development and well being of the Assamese people have been rewarded today.

"If he had been alive and received the award by himself, I would have been happier... It's ok. It's God's wish. We thank the central government for conferring the award on him. His contributions to the well being of the Assamese people have been rewarded," Dolly Gogoi told ETV Bharat.

His contributions recognised today, says late Tarun Gogoi's wife

Dolly Gogoi was accompanied by her son Gaurav Gogoi and daughter Chandrima Gogoi to Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Gaurav Gogoi, who is also a sitting Lok Sabha MP from Assam, echoed the same and said that he will try to take forward his father's dedication for the development of the Assamese society.

"My father late Shri Tarun Gogoi was a person committed to the idea and value of Assamese people and Assamese society. We are grateful for the love and affection conferred upon him by the people of Assam," said Gaurav Gogoi.

He said that right now it is important to live by his values and ensure that his dreams are fulfilled. "To ensure the way he committed and dedicated himself for the people of Assam, as the second generation, we have to learn a lot from his motivations," said Gaurav Gogoi.

Late Tarun Gogoi was awarded Padma Bhushan under the public affairs category.

As many as 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri have been awarded for the year 2021, on the second day at Rashtrapati Bhawan.