New Delhi: In the Padma Awards declared a day before the 73rd Republic Day to be celebrated tomorrow, CEO of Google Sundar Pichai, Vaccine makers Serum Institute of India founder Cyrus Poonawala and Bharat Biotech's Chairman Krishna Ella, and his wife have been awarded the Padma Bhushan Award. All of them have been endowed with this honour for their contribution in the field of Trade and Industry, said a statement.

Padma Awards - One of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one) as per the list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.