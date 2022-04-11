New Delhi: TRS is fighting against the Central government over the paddy procurement issue for some days. The party is staging a dharna in Delhi Monday at Telangana Bhavan in which Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS MPs, Ministers, MLAs, and MLCs are participating. It is learnt that more than 1,500 members will take part in the protest.

TRS is demanding that there should be a single system in paddy procurement. Telangana Bhavan's surroundings in Delhi are decorated with TRS flexies and flags. TRS sources revealed that the farmers' movement leader Rakesh Tikait will be taking part in the protest. CM KCR is reportedly planning to intensify the fight against the Centre on paddy procurement.

