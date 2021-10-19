Paddy procurement not being done on MSP in UP: Priyanka
Paddy procurement not being done on MSP in UP: Priyanka
New Delhi: Congres General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday accused the government of not procuring paddy on MSP, compelling the farmers to sell their produce below market price in the open market. Taking to Twitter, she said: "BJP government will threaten farmers put them in jail in NSA but will Not give MSP, In UPs many districts the farmers are compelled to sell their produce in below msp in loss of 900 to 1,000 per quintal, MSP is right of farmers and Congress will fight for it."
-
भाजपा सरकार किसानों पर एनएसए लगाएगी— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 19, 2021
किसानों को धमकाएगी
लेकिन, किसानों को एमएसपी नहीं देगी।
उप्र के कई जिलों में किसान 900-1000 रू/क्विंटल का नुकसान उठाकर धान बेचने को मजबूर हैं, जोकि सरासर अन्याय है।
एमएसपी किसानों का हक है। कांग्रेस पूरी मजबूती से इस हक के लिए लड़ेगी। pic.twitter.com/u13GNgwscM
IANS