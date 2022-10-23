Noida: Oyo has initiated an internal probe after Noida Police arrested two people who allegedly placed a hidden camera in a hotel room and filmed a couple, officials said. The two accused had booked the same room in the Phase 3 police station area last month where they placed a hidden camera before checking out. After a week, they booked the same room and took the camera out which had recorded intimate moments of the couple, officials said.

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Saad Miyan Khan said the duo had tried to extort money from the couple after threatening to release their video online. While accused Vishnu Singh and Abdul Wahab were held, police also questioned the hotel staff over the incident but so far their role has not been found. "The hotel and its staff were not found involved in the incident so far. The accused duo had stayed in the hotel in the past also and the police are contacting the guests who have stayed there in recent past to confirm if anyone else also got an extortion call," ADCP Khan told PTI.

Though there was no official comment from Oyo over the episode, people associated with the company said they were internally probing the matter. "Oyo does not operate any hotels or guest houses it only lists verified properties on its platform and provides IT-based support to them," a source told PTI. An FIR has been lodged under various sections and further investigation is underway. (PTI)