Gurugram: OYO rooms founder Ritesh Agrawal's father Ramesh Agrawal died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise building located in Gurugram on Friday. The tragic incident occurred been reported just two days after Ritesh got married. The exact circumstances of the death are yet to be ascertained.

Agrawal notified about the incident through a statement released later the same day, wherein he requested "everyone to respect their privacy in the time of grief". “With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief," Ritesh Agarwal said in the released statement.

The DCP of the Gurugram East area informed the sources that the police received information about the death at around 1 pm on Friday. We were told that Ramesh Agarwal fell from the 20th floor of the high-rise building. His wife, son Ritesh Agarwal and his wife were at the house when the incident happened. We have not recovered any suicide note from the body," the official informed the media, adding that they have conducted a post-mortem of the body. He further said that the family of the deceased has not filed any complaint in the matter.

29-year-old Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of the Indian multinational hospitality chain of leased and franchised living spaces, got married to Geetansha Sood, the director of Formation Ventures Private Limited, just two days ago.