Gopalganj (Bihar): Around 30 to 40 feet long costly copper pipe supplying oxygen to operation theatre (OT) and other 105 beds of the Model Sadar Hospital, was stolen recently.

This government-run Model Hospital is the ISO certified medical institution where at least 30 ex-servicemen have been deputed to keep an eye on any suspicious activities. The hospital has more security men than patients. Hence, no one could dare take away even a brick from the hospital campus. The theft incident happened due to the lax approach of the hospital's security guards, said Shadmaan Ali, a social activist.

Vakil Prasad, technician of the oxygen generation plant at the Model Sadar Hospital, said thieves took away 30 to 40 feet long costly copper pipe for supplying oxygen to operation theatre (OT) and further redistribution to 105 different oxygen beds of the hospital. Miscreants with the help of gas cutters uprooted and stole the main copper pipe supply line linking the oxygen generation plant with the rest of the hospital beds, including OT, of the hospital. Luckily, at the time of the theft incident, no patient was on oxygen support.

The main oxygen supply line (copper pipe) installed on the terrace of the OT, measuring 30 to 40 feet, was stolen by the thieves. The oxygen plant has been producing sufficient oxygen. No technical glitch was reported after the theft of the supply pipe, added Prasad. When asked about the theft, deputy superintendent of the hospital, SK Gupta, didn't want to comment on the matter. "When the theft has happened, what will I say on this," Gupta added.