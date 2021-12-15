United Kingdom: Oxford University has recently released a statement regarding its £50m funding for the establishment of The Poonawalla Vaccines Research Building by the Serum Life Sciences Ltd, at the University of Oxford. It is said to be built on the University’s Old Road Campus.

Highlighting the fact that the building would house the headquarters and main laboratory space of the Jenner Institute, the world-leading academic vaccine institute.

It is said to be the most important move in creating preparedness and responsiveness against global pandemics.

This significant donation is said to reinstate the partnership of the Serum Institute of India with Oxford University.

It glorified the Poonawalla family's effort in supplying affordable vaccines to all walks of life.

The release stated that the Poonawalla Building completely focuses on vaccinology, headed by 300 research scientists. Various vaccine development programs would be carried on the same.

Referring to the recent breakthrough of Serum Institute-Jenner Institute collaboration in coming up with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a global aid for Covid-19. In this regard, an agreement for the production and massive supply of R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine prioritizing Malaria hit countries has also been included.

Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: "The University has longstanding ties with the Poonawalla family and we were delighted to confer an honorary degree on Cyrus Poonawalla in Summer 2019 in recognition of his extraordinary work manufacturing inexpensive vaccines for the developing world. I am delighted that through this generous gift we will be able to further our work on vaccines which have proven so critical to global health. We will also ensure that we are never again caught unprepared for a global pandemic."

Natasha Poonawalla, Chair, Serum Life Sciences, said: "We are delighted to make this £50m commitment to the University of Oxford, for the building of The Poonawalla Vaccines Research Building. Vaccines save lives, and the development of vaccines has been the lifelong focus of the Poonawalla family. We are committed to developing and supplying vaccines to people who need them most. To make this happen, we build many scientific collaborations with the world’s leading research institutes but today, we are making this keystone donation to give the world-class team at Oxford a brand-new facility from which to take their research to the next level."

Also read: UK scientists trial first needle-free air-powered COVID-19 vaccine