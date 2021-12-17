New Delhi: The owner of a dwelling in a slum area, along with his two accomplices, stabbed his tenant to death, while the deceased's injured wife has been undergoing treatment at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred at Trilokpuri locality under Mayur Vihar Police Station area of East Delhi, late on Thursday night.

It appears that dispute over rent and electricity bill led to the killing, said the police.

"Accused Murugan has been arrested while two of his associates Aarmugam and Ajay are on the run. Police launched a man-hunt to nab the accused. An FIR has been lodged under various Sections of the IPC, including murder and attempt to murder," said the police.

"Murugan came to our house, along with his two associates Aarmugam and Ajay, and stabbed my father Kale Khan in his chest. My father died while being shifted to a hospital," said the son of the deceased.

Murugan's friends also pelted stones at the house of Kale Khan.

After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot to investigate the case.