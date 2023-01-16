Hyderabad: Telangana police have registered a case against the pet dog owner after a-23 year-old delivery boy Mohammad Rizwan who leaped off third floor of a residential building breathed his last at a City hospital, police said on Monday. Police said Rizwan was scared off after the German Shephard came charging at him.

The dog owner identified as Shobana has been booked by the Hyderabad police. The case was registered following a complaint from the victim's brother, Mohamad Khaza who approached the Banjara Hills police seeking necessary action against Shobana for her failure to manage her pet.

The deceased Rizwan, a resident of Sriramnagar, Yusufguda, has been working as a delivery boy at Swiggy for the last three years. On Wednesday night, he went to deliver an order on the third floor of Lumbini Rock Castle Apartments, Banjara Hills Road No 6.

According to police, Rizwan jumped down from the third floor when the German Shepherd dog of the house came out barking right after he knocked on the door to deliver food. The dog's owner Shobana who noticed the incident. She rushed the seriously injured Rizwan to NIMS hospital in an ambulance.

Police said Shobana has been taking care of the entire expenses of the youth's treatment at the health facility in Panjagutta. The youth died not responding to the treatment on Saturday. Meanwhile, CCTV visuals which have captured the final few seconds before the boy being attacked by the dog has trickled out in the social media.

The victim's brother, Mohammad Khaza, has preferred a complaint on Thursday night. He has also charged the dog owner for the plight of his brother and blamed her negligence which became the root-cause for the incident. The Telangana police is probing the incident based on the complaint.

Relatives said Rizwan has four brothers. Three of them and his father were struggling with mental health. His mother passed away recently. The entire family's needs were taken care of by Rizwan and his brother Khaza.