Warangal (Telangana): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he would like to see the BJP come to power in Telangana so the state develops into a better one in the future. "The love and support of people inspire me to come again to Hyderabad. I will come back in 2023 when the BJP government will take oath in the state," said the BJP leader, who was on a visit to Telangana.

He also criticised the current government in the state. "Whenever a dictator becomes Chief Minister or Prime Minister, an emergency-like situation arises in the country... We have to keep fighting to create a better, new Telangana. Dictatorship will not work here," he added.

While taking a jibe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, he said that Owaisi's name will be forgotten forever in the same manner as Article 370 was scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir. The Assam chief minister was speaking at a programme in Warangal in support of teachers and unemployed youth when he made this statement.

"The way Article 370 was scrapped, Ram Mandir's construction began...here also Nizam's name, Owaisi's name will be forgotten forever...that day is not very far." He further claimed that the history of India is proof that that Babur, Aurangzeb, and Nizam cannot live long. "I am sure that the legacy of Nizam will come to a complete halt and a new culture based on Indian civilisation will emerge," he affirmed.

While talking about employment among the youth, he said that the Assam state government will provide employment to over 1 lakh people from May 1 to May 10, as promised by Prime Minister Modi during the election campaign. He also took this opportunity to slam the Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao for failing to provide employment for the youth in his state.

"My state is a small state. Telangana's GDP is 9 lakh crore and Assam's GDP is 3.5 lakh crore and yet we are working much more than Telangana. The BJP had promised one lakh jobs to the people in Assam during our election campaigns. The people generally forget these promises and let them go, but we don't," he said.

He also took this opportunity to remind people of KCR's promise of providing 2 lakhs jobs, implying that his party has not delivered that promise and has even forgotten about it. Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister reached Hyderabad and was received by BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, for which the Assam CM also expressed gratitude via a tweet posted today.