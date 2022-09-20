Rajgarh: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has accused the Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of subjecting the two Muslim inmates, who were allegedly forced to shave off their beard by the jail authorities, to "custodial torture in violation of Article 25". Two Muslim men, who were allegedly forced to shave their beards against their wish while they were lodged in jail, have appealed to the District Collector to take appropriate action against the responsible officials.

The incident came to light on September 13 from Rajgarh jail even as the authorities denied any such incident had happened on the jail premises. The complainants Wahid and Kalim were sent to jail under section 151 of the IPC for gathering in a group of five or more persons despite being lawfully commanded to disperse.

However, they were released the next day. Both the prisoners alleged that they were harassed by the jailers inside, and forced to shave their beards off though they refused to do so as they had kept it as part of their faith. "Having a beard does not make one Pakistani, many freedom fighters had beards," Owaisi said adding the action by the jail authorities amounts to "custodial torture in violation of Article 25".

Also read: MP: Two Muslim youth allegedly forced to shave off beard in jail; DC issues inquiry

Owaisi asked the Shivraj government to suspend the jailer and send him to jail. The AIMIM chief further claimed that 56 person prisoners in Madhya Pradesh's jails are Muslims". "Madhya Pradesh has 7% Muslim population and under-trial Muslims are 14% in jails. 56% prisoners in Madhya Pradesh's jails are Muslims, it is discriminatory towards Muslims. Will the Indian government withdraw from human rights treaties and openly declare that she does not believe in secularism, pluralism and diversity?" he said.

Meanwhile, Kaleem, one of the alleged victims said that when the jailer came to inspect the cell, he got furious after seeing his beard and forcibly got the beard shaved off. Kaleem has claimed that the jailer called him "Pakistani" and also misbehaved with him.