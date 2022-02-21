Sultanpur: During the public meeting held on Monday in Sultanpur, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are the two Kohinoors of PM. One is providing laptops in intermediate after 12th and the other is collecting snow in the month of May-June," he said.

Additionally, he also took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party by calling it a broker of votes of minorities. Owaisi further pointed out that the Triple Talaq law does not apply to the SP candidates like Anoop Sanda, while strengthening his dig at the party.

Owaisi takes yet another dig at the BJP in Sultanpur

"These people (BJP) promise things like laptops and smartphones after the students pass 12th class exams and get into intermediate education. Where do you think the country will go with promises such as these? And then there is the other one - Akhilesh Yadav, who doesn't trust the law, does not care about women's respect and say vote for us," he said. He further promised that his party will bring the suppressed people to the forefront.

Asaduddin Owaisi was addressing a public meeting at Khurshid Club Ground in Sultanpur when he made these statements. He was welcomed by a crowd of thousands present here. He was there to campaign in the favor of AIMIM candidate Mirza Akram Baig from Sultanpur Assembly.

