Muzaffarpur: BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh referred to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi as the "second Jinnah" (Muhammad Ali Jinnah) during a press conference in Bihar's Muzaffarpur as part of his campaign for upcoming Kudhani by-election.

"Our forefathers had made a mistake during the time of partition in 1947. The partition took place on a religious basis. If it would have been in a complete manner, then today the new Jinnah Owaisi would not have been born", said the BJP leader.

Referring to Owaisi's and his brother's earlier statements, Singh said "he neither with KCR nor with anyone else but is just resorting to divisive politics and trying to set the country on fire. He has the DNA of Jinnah."

He further alleged that the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar is concerned only about securing its Muslim vote bank and raised his concerns over Hindus getting allegedly overlooked in Bihar.